Chess: Dawid Baszak, new champion of Saint-Martin! | FAXINFO

The Yellow Sub restaurant hosted a magnificent Saint-Martin championship last Sunday with 38 participants ready to fight!

Always placed on the tournament podiums, but never a winner, Dawid Baszak had the objective of beating Milo Scheeren who dominated the whole season with 6 victories. And the least we can say is that Dawid chose the right day to win his first Saint-Martin championship title after a very close game.

The new champion of the French part thus wins the superb prize offered by the Hôtel Hommage.

Milo had to settle for 2nd place but consoled himself with the Ocean 82 prize.

Thanks to a better tie, Yashwant Vaswani was able to keep 3rd place and the Super U prize.

Among the youngsters, Paris Thomas, 12th overall, won the title ahead of Emilio Manca and Topper Daboul.

Next events: youth championship in Saint-Barthélemy on April 22 and the Sint Maarten championship in May.

Information on 06 90 55 12 14

The ranking (Top Five): 1er: BASZAK Dawid (Pelican Key): 7

2e: SCHEEREN Milo (St. Barts): 6

3e: VASWANI Yashwant (Cupecoy): 5, 31

4e: JERMIN Kevin (Marigot): 5, 29

5e: PICARLE Jeremy (Concordia): 5, 28

