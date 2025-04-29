CHESS: Dawid Baszak wins against the local elite | FAXINFO

Le blitz tournament The tournament, held last weekend at Topper's Rhum in Cole Bay, lived up to all expectations. In a friendly but studious atmosphere, the best chess players competed over seven rounds, under the watchful eye of the public. And It was Dawid Baszak who stood out from the crowd, winning the tournament after a solid and strategic run.

The decisive match has been played out against the usual favorite, Yashwant Vaswani, the reigning champion. The latter took a miscalculated risk by sacrificing his bishop. A mistake that Dawid was able to exploit with composure. His queen, ideally centered, imposed constant pressure. After much consideration, Yashwant was forced to give up material to avoid checkmate, before resigning, running out of time.

More nothing was won yet. Dawid then faced Dyshaun Sanderson, a young hopeful from the local circuit, for a hard-fought victory. Despite a defeat in the last round against Ed Weerensteijn, who made a great comeback, Dawid wins the tiebreaker, thanks to a higher total of opposing points.

Celine Fernandes, the only woman in the tournament, finished 15th and won the Carita prize. In the youth category, Jayden Vliegen had a great run, beating an adult and three youngsters, including his second, Jacob Boxshall. See you on May 11 in Saint-Barth for the next tournament.

Infos: 0690551214

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-dawid-baszak-simpose-face-a-lelite-locale/