Chess: Dyshaun Sanderson creates a sensation at the Yacht Club | FAXINFO

At just 17 years old, Dyshaun Sanderson had already reached the podium in a few tournaments, but last Sunday at the Yacht Club, it was the highest step he had climbed.

And in a very fine manner, defeating Yashwant Vaswani, the reigning St. Martin champion. He only suffered one defeat against the valiant Yann Lecamus.

The youngsters played 10 matches. Keijze Quillin, 11, won with 9 wins, ahead of Alexandre Lecamus, who impressed at just 5 years old!

Chess lessons at 06 90 55 12 14

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-dyshaun-sanderson-cree-la-sensation-au-yacht-club/