CHESS: Stan Van Liere wins his first tournament | FAXINFO

Chess tournaments come and go, each one different from the last. After a week’s break due to the unavailability of the Alizé venue, the players reconvened at the end of January at the La Main à La Pâte restaurant, the new venue for their chess battles. The resumption of play was marked by a change in the leaderboard and some impressive performances.

Diovany Paul, the brilliant winner of the previous tournament, was unable to retain his top spot this time. It was the Dutchman Stan Van Liere who distinguished himself by winning his very first tournament, thanks to solid and controlled victories against the young Dyshaun Sanderson and the formidable Yashwant Vaswani. Van Liere conceded only one game during the competition, against a particularly inspired Burton Guidarie.

But one of the tournament’s highlights was undoubtedly Jules Richinsin’s performance. At 80 years old, the French Quarter player once again demonstrated that experience and passion can rival youth. Combative and precise, he finished in a very respectable fourth place, holding his own against opponents sometimes much younger than himself. Among the up-and-coming players, Léon Lubrani Portefaix distinguished himself as the top junior in the tournament, confirming his consistent form whenever he participates in competitions. This is an encouraging sign for the future of the sport on the island. The next tournament is already scheduled for February 22nd, at a location yet to be determined on the Dutch side.

