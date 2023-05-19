CHESS / Tournament at the Tribute Hotel: Yashwant Vaswani takes his revenge! | FAXINFO

The champion of Saint-Martin, Dawid Baszak was logically the favorite of the tournament of the Hommage hotel organized on Sunday, May 7th.

Still, he couldn't cope with Yashwant Vaswani's thirst for revenge who largely dominated him with the black pieces in the 3rd round. The way then seemed to him all traced for a new success. But it was without taking into account the newcomer Norbert Jansen who beat him in the 5th round. As Dawid had won his game against Norbert in the 2nd round, the 3 men found themselves tied at 6 points and it was the cumulative system that decided between them. Pascal Djian made a good return to competition by taking 4th place and the young Topper Daboul wins his 1st tournament after several 2nd places

A big thank you to the partners for their support: Beach Party, McDonald's, Malongo and the Boutique du Tabac.

The results :

1 VASWANI Yashwant (Price The Rainbow) 6,25

2 BASZAK Dawid (Max Mara Price) 6,23

3 JANSEN Norbert (Goldfinger Prize) 6,22

4 DJIAN Pascal (Goldfinger Prize) 4,5

5 RAHARIJAONA Teddy 4,18

6 DIDIER Eric 4,16

7 PICARLE Jeremy 4,15

8 BOUABDELLI Amin 4,122

9 BERNARD Matthew 4,121

10 BERNARD Michael 3,5

11 DELOGU Jean-Christ 3,5

12 DORMOY Leonel 3,5

13 RICHINSIN Jules 3

14 CORE Alain 3

15 ZUURMOND Arre 3

16 MANCA Marcos 3

17 DABOUL Topper (1st Youth, President's Award) 3

18 MANCA Emilio (2° young) 3

19 RUIZ Valentino 2

20 HERBERT Adrian 2

21 THEOPHILE Esteban 2

