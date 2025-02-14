CHESS / Tournament: Dyshaun Sanderson shines by finishing second | FAXINFO

The first chess tournament of 2025 made an impression at the Le Mandarin restaurant in Port de Plaisance. True to his reputation, Yashwant Vaswani once again won with seven wins in as many games. But it was his runner-up of the day who attracted attention.

At just 16 years old, Madame Estate native Dyshaun Sanderson is going from strength to strength.

This weekend, he posted his best performance, finishing in second place with five points, losing only to champion and veteran Jules Richinsin, 78, of Quartier d'Orléans.

A great proof that chess transcends generations! In the youth category, Jayden Vliegen made a remarkable comeback with four points, ahead of Luigi Losi and Milan Joseph.

The tournament was made possible thanks to the support of Carrefour Supermarket, Napa Auto Parts, SXM Copieur, Top1Toys, Topper's Rhum, McDonald's, Malongo and La Boutique du Tabac.

