CHESS / Tournament: Jayden Vliegen confirms his supremacy | FAXINFO

Young Dutch prodigy Jayden Vliegen once again demonstrated his talent last Sunday, winning the chess tournament held at the Hôtel Hommage without a doubt. Having already won the youth tournament at Topper's Rhum last April, he now claims a second consecutive title with seven wins in seven games.

Upon arrival, Jayden had warned: "It's mine," pointing to the cup. A promise kept against opponents who were nevertheless well-prepared. Only César Martin-Chico seemed capable of trouncing him, suggesting a great revenge in the next clash.

In the adult competition, Northern Islands champion Yashwant Vaswani won again, conceding only one draw against Pierre Giraud, representing Saint-Barth Échecs. Also noteworthy was the encouraging performance of two newcomers, Jennyffer Flores-Garcez and Mélissa Cukier, who finished in the top 10 with three wins each in their first participation.

The tournament was able to count on the loyal support of numerous sponsors, who made it possible to reward all the participants. The next tournament, open to all enthusiasts, will be held on June 1st. _Vx

Infos: 0690225463

Youth ranking:

1 VLIEGEN Jayden 7 points 2 MARTIN-CHICO Cesar 5,25 3 BOXSHALL Jacob 5,24 4 BARBER Leo 5,23 5 GORE Evan 4,26 6 BORDAS Nino 4,24 7 MORANDEAU Oscar 4,19 8 BENRHIMA Fares 3,26 9 MORANDEAU Karl 3,255 10 MEYER Adam 3,25 11 MOREAU Marcel 3,24 12 FORSYTH Raymond 3,18 13 BORDAS Leny 2,21 14 SLIM Noam 2,17 15 BARBER Alois 1

Adult ranking :

1 VASWANI Yashwant 6,5 points 2 BASZAK Dawid 6 3 GIRAUD Pierre 4,50 4 BERNARD Michel 4,28 5 BUON Jean-Marc 4,27 6 CEPMIC Novak 4,26 7 GORE Stephane 4,25 8 DILLA Vincent 4,24 9 FLORES GARCEZ Jennyffer 3,23 10 CUKIER Melisa 3,22 11 COUPILLET Steve 3,21 12 DELANO Samuel 3,19 13 ATTALI Solal 3,18 14 ALWANI Ashok 2 15 SLIM Adil 1 16 CUKIER Emile 1

