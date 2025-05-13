CHESS: Tournament this Sunday, May 18 | FAXINFO

Next Sunday, the Hommage Hotel will host a chess tournament open to everyone, from 6 to 84 years old.

To date, 24 players have registered, but there are still a few spots available for amateurs willing to take on the challenge. Participants will play seven 7-minute KO games, a fast pace that promises intense clashes. Supported by several sponsors, the event aims to promote intergenerational exchange around the game of chess. Registration is required at 10 06 90 55 12.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-tournoi-ce-dimanche-18-mai/