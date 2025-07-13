Chief Carl John Hosts Strategic Meeting with Prison Director Steven Carty to Strengthen Justice Sector Cooperation | Government of Sint Maarten

In a continued effort to implement a holistic approach to addressing challenges within the Ministry of Justice, Chief of Police Carl John (KPSM) recently hosted a strategic meeting with Mr. Steven Carty, Director of the Pointe Blanche Prison, members of his management teams.

The high-level discussion focused on adopting best practices to bolster interdepartmental cooperation between the police force and the prison system. A key issue addressed was the persistent understaffing at the Pointe Blanche Prison, a longstanding challenge that has hindered operational efficiency and safety within the correctional facility.

Since the riot and fire at the prison, focused efforts have been ongoing to strengthen the operational approach to managing the facility. A key feature of which is establishing a clearer understanding of individual roles and responsibilities across the department. This is expected to lead to smoother day-to-day operations, better communication, and more efficient responses to challenges on the ground.

Given the Ministry of Justice’s budgetary constraints and the island’s growing population, this initiative underscores a shared commitment to enhancing public safety through collaborative and innovative strategies. Both departments acknowledged the importance of working more closely together, not just to manage current limitations, but also to lay a foundation for long-term systemic improvements.

A major point of emphasis during the meeting was the integration of technology to supplement the shortage in manpower. Discussions centered on improving communication protocols among the management team, both digital and verbal, as well as exploring new technological tools to strengthen security measures and operational workflows.

This meeting aligns with the broader vision of the Minister of Justice, the Hon. Natalie Tackling, who has consistently advocated for enhanced collaboration and innovation across all justice departments. Her leadership has prioritized safety, efficiency, and modernization as key pillars in advancing the country’s justice agenda.

By fostering proactive dialogue and interdepartmental cooperation, the ministry continues to demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding the community through strategic planning and shared responsibility.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Chief-Carl-John-Hosts-Strategic-Meeting-with-Prison-Director-Steven-Carty-to-Strengthen-Justice-Sector-Cooperation.aspx