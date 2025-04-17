Children in the spotlight this Sunday at Big Daddy’s | FAXINFO

This Easter Sunday, to mark the opening of its second "Big Daddy's" on the French side of Baie Nettle, the establishment is organizing a large egg hunt in its "jungle" from 11 a.m. to 15 p.m.

This one, open to children of all ages, will be followed by games and shows: sack races, face painting, balloon artist on stilts and much more to entertain the kids.

Big Daddy's is a new beachfront spot just a stone's throw from Marigot, where you can enjoy delicious burgers, hot dogs, pizzas and milkshakes in a setting that combines island ambiance and retro American style.

Live Reggae Music by Rythm Force from 12pm to 16pm.

Big Daddy's, Baie Nettle (formerly Layla's). +590 690 66 59 68.

www.bigdaddys-sxm.com

Bid Daddy's Cole Bay, 53 Union Road, Carrefour Market entrance, Cole Bay. +1 721 526 2196

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-enfants-a-lhonneur-ce-dimanche-chez-big-daddys/