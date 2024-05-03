Chokehold awarded at the Cameroon International Film Festival | FAXINFO

During the Cameroon International Film Festival (CAMIFF) awards ceremony on April 27, the feature film Chokehold won the Best Screenplay and Best Actor awards.

“Congratulations to Joel Ayuk and the entire Chokehold film team,” declared Louis Mussington, president of the Community, “you are putting Saint-Martin in the spotlight.” The competition took place from April 22 to 27, 2024 with many films competing in the official selection. Chokehold, produced entirely on our territory, addresses the delicate issues of domestic violence and toxic relationships. Directly aware of the scourge of domestic violence, the jury awarded Joel Ayuk the Best Screenplay prize, thus highlighting the director's talent in dealing with such a complex subject. Another notable award was the Best Actor award given to Enyinna Nwigwe, lead actor of Chokehold and star in Nigeria, present at the ceremony. Let's wish good luck to the entire film team who are preparing to present Chokehold at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, including the 77rd edition will be held from May 14 to 25. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/chokehold-prime-au-festival-international-du-film-du-cameroun/