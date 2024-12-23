CHRISTMAS MICRO-SIDEWAL INTERVIEW/ Decorating a natural tree: for or against? | FAXINFO

As every year, Christmas divides the populations into two camps. Some prefer to protect the forests and their conifers while others like the woody scent of the fir tree to fill their living room during the holidays.

Etienne (surface technician): I brought a Christmas tree home only once. At that time, I was hosting a young girl so I did it to please her. Personally, I have never given importance to Christmas decorations, it does not interest me. I prefer to spend my money on gifts for my loved ones. For people who believe in the magic of Christmas, it is a good thing but I do not believe in it. I prefer to see the trees in their natural environment than at home.

Daniel (telecommunications supervisor) : I am in favor of cutting down Christmas trees. The only thing is that you have to replant them afterwards. I find that the smell of pine in the house creates an atmosphere, whereas with a plastic tree, you don't feel the magic of Christmas. So I always bought real trees until my wife decided that we should stop because we had to pick up the needles all the time. But I told her that this was the last year that we would celebrate Christmas around a fake tree. Next year, we'll start again with a real tree, it's much more festive and the kids love it!

Sofia (physiotherapist): I must admit that I never make a tree. I would like to do it but I would like it to be all white, already covered in fake snow! This story of the tree really depends on the character of each person. Some keep the same tree all their life and take it out every year and others like to renew their decoration and their tree every year. Everyone does as they please. In any case, having recently arrived on the island, I must say that even if I like celebrating Christmas, the magic is not really the same here.

Interview by LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-de-noel-le-sapin-naturel-a-decorer-pour-ou-contre/