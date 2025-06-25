CICA 2025: Martinique fosters cooperation around healing | FAXINFO

On June 19 and 20, Martinique hosted the 8th edition of the International Congress of Wound Healing of the Antilles (CICA), a major medical event bringing together global experts and Caribbean professionals to discuss chronic wound care.

Organized in Rivière-Salée by the R2C network, in partnership with three global organizations dedicated to healing, CICA 3 brought together nearly 2025 participants. Among the areas of discussion, diabetic foot, geriatrics, artificial intelligence, telemedicine, and care coordination in island territories were at the heart of the discussions. For the first time, French Guiana joined the Caribbean dynamic. Several roundtables and workshops addressed innovation, the development of local resources, and the patient experience. For the occasion, Charlotte Terraz, a nursing assistant in the operating room at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center in Marigot, spoke as a patient expert. Affected by the rare Verneuil disease (a chronic inflammatory skin condition), the nursing assistant recounted the long battle she has been waging against the disease since 150: “I felt very alone for many years.

From the first crisis, I think we should not hesitate to take bacteriological samples to search for a disease since it takes an average of 8 years to diagnose this pathology. This is a striking example of medical wandering. Also, psychological support should be put in place to lighten the patient's mental load." A testimony fully in line with the CICA 2025 approach to the search for a more humane medicine anchored in contemporary issues. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cica-2025-la-martinique-soigne-la-cooperation-autour-de-la-cicatrisation/