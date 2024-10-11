CINEMA: Chokehold wins award in Toronto | FAXINFO

Director Joel Ayuk and composer Enzo De Rosa made their mark at two Toronto film festivals this year with their film Chokehold.

Invited to speak at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on a panel on financing independent films, Joel Ayuk was able to share his insights and experience with industry leaders and key players from countries such as China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Nigeria and St. Maarten. At the Toronto Nollywood International Film Festival (TNIFF), Chokehold competed among 3.000 entries from around the world, winning the prestigious award for Best International Film. This remarkable achievement underscores the film’s global appeal and the power of its message. The Chokehold team expressed their gratitude to Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivité, and the St. Maarten Tourism Board for their moral and financial support. Thanks were extended to the cast, Ayuk’s family, and local partners Daniel Gibbs and Alain Richardson for their continued support, and Franklin David, BillyD, Faxinfo, Semsamar, and Cassandra Richardson for their contributions to the success of the feature film shot entirely on St. Martin. After winning two prestigious awards in just two months, the team is excited to share the story of Chokehold with an international audience. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cinema-le-film-chokehold-prime-a-toronto/