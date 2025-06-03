CINEMA: Saint-Martin represented at the Cannes Film Festival | FAXINFO

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Joel Ayuk marked a historic turning point for Caribbean culture by launching the first-ever “Caribbean Day in Cannes” at the prestigious Africa Pavilion. The award-winning director, who lives in Saint Maarten, flew the flag for the island by placing it at the heart of a strategic initiative dedicated to the visibility of Caribbean talent in the international film industry.

Participating in a high-level panel discussion at the Marché du Film, Joel Ayuk championed an ambitious vision for Caribbean cinema, focused on authentic storytelling, sustainable financing opportunities, and transcontinental collaboration. With this “Caribbean Day in Cannes,” he is opening a new space for dialogue and connection for Caribbean creators, while affirming the region's cultural and narrative richness.

Building on the success of Chokehold, his multi-award-winning feature film in 2024, Ayuk continues his commitment to a sustainable creative industry, linking the Caribbean to Africa, Europe, and North America. At Cannes, he held numerous meetings with cultural leaders, laying the foundations for future artistic and economic bridges.

“It's not just about cinema. It's about legacy,” he said. A phrase that sums up the ambition of an entire generation of Caribbean storytellers to whom he is now giving a global stage.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cinema-saint-martin-represente-au-festival-de-cannes/