CIOM progress report: 10 effective measures out of 72 | FAXINFO

On November 23 and 24, a progress report by the Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories (CIOM) was held in Paris with the official actors concerned and the Minister Delegate in charge of Overseas Territories, Philippe Vigier.

Present to represent Saint-Martin, Louis Mussington, president of the Community, Frantz Gumbs, deputy for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, and Annick Pétrus, senator. Vincent Berton also participated in the discussions in his capacity as delegated prefect of the Northern Islands. For Philippe Vigier, Minister Delegate for Overseas who recently visited the territory, the discussions were “constructive around housing, regional cooperation, aeronautical services, but also tourism and economic development”. Louis Mussington was particularly looking forward to this meeting, which he described as necessary: ​​“More than a year after the Fort-de-France Appeal, which opened the way for the 72 measures of the Interministerial Committee for Overseas Territories, it was time to Evaluate progress made. We addressed major issues for Saint-Martin, including housing, regional cooperation, the takeover of Air Antilles, territorial continuity, access to care, control of competition, tourism and economic development.

We are committed to working with the government, ensuring respect for elected officials. The objective is clear for us: to increase local responsibilities, support local initiative, social progress, the development of our territory and the improvement of the living conditions of our population. Of the 72 CIOM measures, here are the 10 effective measures presented in the progress report (15 others currently being finalized): support for the creation of investments intended to stimulate the growth of SMEs, implementation of an “Accelerators” program small businesses" in each basin, support for territorial food sovereignty plans, giving farmers appropriate means of protection against harmful organisms, increasing aid for improving housing from the National Housing Agency for modest owners, strengthening of the levers of action for urban development of the Regional Land and Urban Development Fund (FRAFU), reform of the policy of territorial continuity and LADOM, increase in student grants, alignment of the appreciation of the center of material and moral interests of State officials, and finally, adapting the Zero Net Artificialization system to the challenges of Overseas Territories. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/bilan-detape-du-ciom-10-mesures-effectives-sur-72/