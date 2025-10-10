CITIZENSHIP / Census: sharp drop in registrations | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is sounding the alarm: the number of young people registered has fallen by 52% this quarter. A worrying trend, because the citizen census constitutes a mandatory step in the journey of every young French person.

Performed from the age of 16 years, the census is essential to participate in the Defense and Citizenship Day (JDC)But also for register for exams and competitions, get a driver's license or, be automatically registered on the electoral rolls.

Young people born in France must register within three months of their 16th birthday. For young people who have acquired French nationality between the ages of 16 and 25, the process must be completed within one month of obtaining nationality. Those with a Double nationality have until they turn 19 to validate it. Families are invited to make their children aware of this republican obligation: The census is the first step in the citizen journeyIt marks the transition to civic life and prepares young people for their future responsibilities.

The census can be carried out at the Marigot Community Hotel, with proof of identity, family record book and proof of address, or directly online : https://urls.fr/BwW0H5

Info: 0590 87 50 04 - [email protected]

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/citoyennete-recensement-forte-baisse-des-inscriptions/