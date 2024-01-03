CIVIC SERVICE: A voluntary and civic commitment | FAXINFO

At the end of December, Dominique Louisy, vice-president in charge of human development of the COM, Fabien Sésé, secretary general of the prefecture and Andy Armongon, project manager to the vice-rector, presented the certificates of end of civic service to the young people people who have completed their 8-month commitment in the France community services administrations, located in Sandy Ground and Quartier d'Orléans.

An opportunity to salute their civic commitment to the citizens of Saint-Martin. Ten new civic service agents will take over in the two decentralized France Services administrative points, starting this January, for a period of 8 months.

Their missions consist of assisting citizens with their administrative requests, particularly electronic procedures. The “civic service” system is initiated and financed by the State for the benefit of the territories, with the support of the Communities.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/service-civique-un-engagement-volontaire-et-citoyen/