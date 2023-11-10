CIVIC SERVICE: The Collectivity recruits 10 digital mediators | FAXINFO

As part of the Civic Service system deployed in the territory of Saint-Martin in partnership with the State, the Community is recruiting ten digital mediators in the Maisons France Services.

The deadline for submitting your application is Thursday, November 30 2023.

Civic service positions are open to young people aged 16 to 25, up to 30 for people with disabilities. This involves working as a digital mediator, in the Maisons France Services run by the Community in the two priority districts: 5 positions in Quartier d'Orléans and 5 positions in Sandy Ground. The activity consists of supporting the public in carrying out digital administrative tasks and procedures.

The contract extends from January 2, 2024 to August 31, 2024, i.e. 8 months based on 24 hours per week. This recruitment entitles you to compensation of €609,96 per month, up to €722,98 per month if the volunteer is part of a household benefiting from RSA or if the volunteer receives RSA.

Documents required :

• ID

• Cover letter

• Social security certificate or copy of the vital card

• RIB (Current account only)

• Criminal record https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F1420

• Copy of the family book if the young person is a minor

• RESUME

Application procedures:

Applications must be sent by email to the following 3 addresses before Thursday, November 30, 2023, strict deadline:

micheline.facorat@com-saint-martin.fr

Thierry.gombs@com-saint-martin.fr

paul.dollin@com-saint-martin.fr

For any information : please contact Maisons France Services de la Collectivité on: 06 90 66 33 66 or 06 90 66 88 66

As a reminder : The Maisons France Services aim to offer the public a place of local reception and support, allowing them to obtain information and carry out various administrative procedures with, for example, the CAF, CGSS and Pôle emploi.

The MFS allows citizens to benefit from a local reception point, relaying administrations and public services operating both in the social field and in the employment sector.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/service-civique-la-collectivite-recrute-10-mediateurs-numeriques-2/