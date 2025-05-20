Clarification on Fuel Price Announcement: May 13th, 2025, Prices Remain in Effect Philipsburg – May 20, 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honorable Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), wishes to inform the general public that an issue in the communication process led to discrepancies in the publication of the new petroleum prices and their effective dates.

As such, the Ministry confirms that the official fuel prices published and implemented on May 13th, 2025 remain in full effect until the next scheduled update. All fuel resellers are instructed to resume sales immediately based on the May 13th pricing structure.

The Ministry is actively addressing the matter to ensure accuracy and transparency moving forward. A corrected fuel price list will be officially published on May 21st and will go into effect on May 22nd, 2025.

The Ministry of TEATT remains committed to providing timely and accurate information and appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation.

Sincerely,

Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication

View Official Document​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Clarification-on-Fuel-Price-Announcement-May-13th,-2025,-Prices-Remain-in-Effect-Philipsburg-May-20-2025.aspx