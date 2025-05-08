Clarification Regarding Nighttime Noise Control Inspection and Circulating Social Media Video | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of TEATT, through its Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA), acknowledges the circulation of a video on social media depicting a segment of an interaction between IETA Controllers and representatives of District 721 Night Club during a scheduled nighttime inspection conducted on May 7, 2025.

As part of ongoing enforcement activities, IETA officers were tasked with conducting noise level monitoring at multiple businesses in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas, including but not limited to District 721. These inspections are routine, unannounced, and legally mandated to ensure compliance with applicable noise ordinances and to safeguard the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The video currently being circulated shows only a brief excerpt of a broader encounter and omits important context. At the time of the incident, IETA Controllers were positioned in a public area at a lawful distance from the establishment, preparing to take a sound level reading. It was at this point that representatives of District 721 left their premises and approached the officers, initiating a verbal confrontation.

Despite attempts by the officers to maintain a professional distance and de-escalate the situation, the individuals continued to engage in aggressive behavior, including shouting, inappropriate language, and attempts to interfere with government equipment. These actions amounted to obstruction of lawful inspection duties, which is a serious matter.

While the Inspectorate regrets that the interaction escalated, we reject the portrayal of our officers as unprofessional or biased. The team conducted themselves with restraint under pressure and remained focused on executing their assignment.

The Ministry wishes to remind the public that:

Nighttime inspections are a lawful and essential part of public order and noise ordinance enforcement.

All establishments, regardless of type or ownership, are subject to the same regulatory framework.

Obstructing, threatening, or interfering with civil servants in the performance of their duties is prohibited and will be formally documented and referred to legal authorities when appropriate.

The Ministry of TEATT remains committed to transparency, fair enforcement, and constructive engagement with the business community. We encourage all establishments to cooperate respectfully with inspection personnel and to direct any concerns through the proper administrative channels.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Clarification-Regarding-Nighttime-Noise-Control-Inspection-and-Circulating-Social-Media-Video.aspx