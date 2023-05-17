Clean Up Saint-Martin: hundreds of glass and plastic bottles collected by volunteers! | FAXINFO

Always faithful to the post! The Eco-citizen Association Clean Saint-Martin organized a new cleaning mission last Sunday on the heights of Concordia. Hundreds of bottles of all kinds have been picked up by the courageous defenders of the environment while others are still and always showing incivility. What a shame !

About twenty volunteers responded to the organizers' call. The mission scheduled for Sunday, May 14 was in the heights of Concordia. And the least we can say is that nature lovers were not disappointed with the trip. "We collected more than 600 glass bottles, not to mention the hundreds of plastic bottles and aluminum cans", underlines the Clean Saint-Martin team, before adding "This place is a more or less intimate gathering place … There are also many condoms there.

If it is not possible to change behavior, perhaps it would be possible to put a trash can, or something planned for this purpose”.

After the effort, comfort! As tradition dictates, the volunteer team gathered around a refreshment in a good mood with the feeling of accomplishment. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clean-up-saint-martin-des-centaines-de-bouteilles-en-verre-et-en-plastique-ramassees-par-les-benevoles/