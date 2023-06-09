Clean up: The Golden Grove farm is organizing a clean-up operation this Sunday, June 11 | FAXINFO

As the protest flyer states, despite multiple efforts since Hurricane Irma hit in 2017, a lot of debris still lies around the Golden Grove property in Colombiers. The population is invited to participate in the clean-up operation scheduled for this Sunday, June 11 from 8 a.m.

The Clean St Martin association, which organizes monthly cleaning operations, has decided to support the 120-year-old natural livestock family farm in Colombiers by participating in this Sunday's demonstration, while calling on volunteers to join the group. The morning cleaning will begin at 8 a.m., the call is launched to the whole community to make the territory of Saint-Martin cleaner. Conviviality and good humor will be on the program, as well as hot soup and Johnny Cakes to reward participants after the effort. Young and old are welcome, whether with family, friends, or even solo, meetings are easily made around a cause as noble as that of the environment.

Plan sun protection (hats, cream, long-sleeved T-shirt), water bottles and gloves if you already have them (pairs of gloves will also be available on site to start the cleaning operation in completely safe). See you this Sunday, June 11 at 8 a.m. at the Colombiers farm. Please confirm your participation by Whatsapp (see info) or by private message on Facebook. _Vx

Info: +59 06 90 75 60 87 – Facebook: Golden Grove Farm

www.goldengrove.farm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/clean-up-la-ferme-golden-grove-organise-une-operation-de-nettoyage-ce-dimanche-11-juin/