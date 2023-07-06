CLEANING: Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten are launching a major collective cleaning of the territory from July 8 to August 20! | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the government of Sint Maarten are launching a major collective cleaning of the territory, before the peak of the hurricane season, from July 8 to August 20, 2023. Individuals and companies are invited to participate.

This year, thanks to the fruitful exchanges between the 2nd Vice-President Bernadette Davis and the Minister of the Environment, Egbert J. Doran of Sint Maarten, the Dutch side and the French side will launch their campaign on the same dates, for a coordinated action on the entire territory. Individuals and businesses are asked to join in this collective effort by cleaning properties, construction sites, gardens, pruning trees and depositing bulky items by the side of the road, after 18 p.m. or in large dumpsters. which will be deposited in the neighborhoods. The community calls on individuals but also construction companies, condominium trustees, and car garage managers, to fully mobilize within the framework of this campaign and to clean up their properties.

The objective is to give each citizen the opportunity to carry out a major clean-up so that the territory is permanently clean and that there are as few clutter as possible on the public domain.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/proprete-saint-martin-et-sint-maarten-lancent-un-grand-nettoyage-collectif-du-territoire-du-8-juillet-au-20-aout/