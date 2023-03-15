CLOSURE OF THE SAINT-MARTIN RECEPTION CENTER | FAXINFO

The Caisse d'Allocations Familiales de la Guadeloupe et de Saint-Martin informs its recipients that, for reasons beyond its control, the Saint-Martin reception center will be closed from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 March 2023 inclusive.

Beneficiaries who have an appointment during this period at the Concordia reception center will be contacted on the day and time scheduled by telephone.

For any information on their file, recipients are invited to connect to the site www.caf.fr My Account area.

La Caf recalls that caf.fr is accessible 24 hours a day, 24 days a week and the Caf-Mon Compte mobile app is available free of charge on download platforms.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fermeture-du-centre-daccueil-de-saint-martin/