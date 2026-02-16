COASTAL LONGE: JLCA takes the plunge at the Martinique Open | FAXINFO

Riding the momentum of the SXM Challenge 2025 held last November, the Je Longe la Côte aux Antilles (JLCA) club is continuing its upward trajectory. Keen to promote coastal walking to a wider audience, six of its members participated, for the third time, in the International Aquawalking Open held in Martinique on February 7th and 8th, 2026.

In a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, Delphine Capron, Sarah Célestine, Evelyne Jean-Baptiste, Marie-Annick Joseph-Agathe, Gwenaëlle Pencrech, and Laurent Tousvers competed in the 200m solo and 50m paddle events. Their performances were encouraging, particularly for Delphine Capron (2nd in the Senior Women’s 50m paddle) and Sarah Célestine (3rd in the M2F 50m paddle). If the results hold true, two athletes could qualify for the French Championships in La Baule this June. The club also highlighted the excellent welcome from the Martinique committee of the Hiking Federation and local associations, in an atmosphere marked by conviviality and impressive demonstrations by the French National Team.

JLCA’s first referee training course

Alongside the competition, Cindy Kuhry participated in an official coastal walking referee training course in Sainte-Anne. Led by national and regional referees, this session, combining theory and practice, concluded with a real-life simulation during the Open. Thanks to this certification, the JLCA will now be able to organize competitions in Saint-Martin in accordance with official rules, thus contributing to the structured development of the sport in the French West Indies.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/longe-cote-le-jlca-dans-le-grand-bain-a-lopen-de-martinique/