College 900: An ambitious project on track in La Savane | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the President of the Collectivité, Louis Mussington, Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, and Vice-Chancellor Harry Christophe visited the construction site of the future Collège 900 in La Savane. This update aimed to inform the school community about the progress of this major project.

Led by Semsamar, the project manager, the project has reached a key milestone with the completion of the structural work. Teams are now working on the finishing touches and interior design. Initially estimated at €24 million, the project's cost has been revised to €42 million due to technical constraints. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2025, barring any weather conditions.

This new 900-seat digital facility will be equipped with the latest educational equipment, a gymnasium meeting international standards, and a 3000 m² cyclone shelter for emergency services.

The community has already ordered the furniture and IT equipment. The move from Soualiga Middle School to Middle School 900 is planned for the last quarter of 2025.

The area surrounding the site will also undergo safety improvements: the first phase of roadworks will begin in August to facilitate bus access. A second phase will include the creation of a roundabout in front of the fire station, as well as a cycle path and sidewalks along the RN7. The project is expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/college-900-un-chantier-ambitieux-en-bonne-voie-a-la-savane/