COMMEMORATION: 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War | FAXINFO

Tomorrow, Thursday, May 8, at 9 a.m., the population of Saint-Martin is invited to gather in the gardens of the Collectivité, in front of the war memorial, for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. A ceremony marked by solemnity and collective memory, marking the armistice of May 8, 1945, which ended fighting on the continent.

The protocol, faithful to the republican tradition, will begin with the raising of the colors, before reading the messages from theFrench Union of Combatants' Associations (UFAC) by a young person involved in the Universal National Service (SNU) and a Gendarmerie cadet, then from the message of the Minister of the Armed Forces by the Secretary General of the Prefecture. Wreaths will then be laid by the authorities and veterans, in tribute to all those who gave their lives for freedom. minute of silence and National anthem, performed by the young people of the SNU and the Cadets of the gendarmerie, will close this sequence of reflection.

At the same time, the Community will host a unpublished exhibition entitled “Saint-Martin and the Second World War”, imagined by the Saint-Martin Historical Society, created in 2023 and chaired by Serge Gumbs, passionate historian and author of the book “Les poilus saint-martinois” focusing on the Great War 1914-1918. This exhibition dedicated to the Second World War will highlight the sometimes forgotten links between Saint-Martin and this global conflict, offering new insight into the 1940s. A way of anchoring this commemoration in the living memory of the territory.

