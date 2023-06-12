COMMEMORATION: Ceremony of tribute to the dead for France in Indochina | FAXINFO

A tribute ceremony to the combatants and victims of the Indochina war took place last Thursday, June 8 at the war memorial in the Community Gardens.

Several personalities were present including the delegate prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the vice-president, Dominique Louisy, the territorial councilor, Valérie Fonrose, the lieutenant-colonel of the gendarmerie, Maxime Wintzer Wehekind, the territorial police and its director, Thierry Glasses, veterans and flag bearers.

This day corresponds to the day of the transfer of the remains of the Unknown Soldier of Indochina to the national necropolis of Notre-Dame de Lorette, June 8, 1980. _AF

