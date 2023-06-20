COMMEMORATION: In Saint-Martin, the Appeal of June 18 commemorated in the memory of General de Gaulle | FAXINFO

83 years ago, General de Gaulle launched his famous message from London. This Sunday, civil and military authorities celebrated this moment of history at the foot of the war memorial, in the gardens of the Hôtel de la Collectivité.

In response to Marshal Pétain's speech, on June 17, 1940, General de Gaulle went to the BBC in London and launched an appeal to all soldiers and armament specialists (engineers and workers), inviting them to join him. in the resistance against Nazi Germany.

Five wreaths were laid at the foot of the Marigot war memorial in tribute to the General and the freedom fighters, by the Veterans, the Association of Members of the National Order of Merit of St Barth-St. Martin, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin represented by the 2nd Vice-President, Bernadette Davis, the Senator, Annick Petrus, and the Sub-Prefect Fabien Sésé, Secretary General of the Prefecture.

At the end of the ceremony, Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind presented their diplomas to the 12 gendarmerie cadets who had completed their Universal National Service.

The training took place over a period of 10 months, one day per month at the La Savane gendarmerie barracks.

