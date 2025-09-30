COMMEMORATION: National Day of Tribute to the Harkis | FAXINFO

On September 25, the Nation issued a solemn tribute to the Harkis and other members of the auxiliary formations who fought alongside the French army during the algerian war. In Saint-Martin, the ceremony was held in front of the War Memorial, in the presence of Prefect Cyrille Le Vély, MP Frantz Gumbs, Third Vice-President of the Collectivity Dominique Démocrite Louisy, law enforcement and security forces, as well as the Association of Veterans of Saint-Martin.

This national commemoration, established in 2003, aims to recall the courage, sacrifices but also the suffering endured by these men and their families. Between 1954 and 1962, as Algeria descended into war, some of its inhabitants chose to join forces with France. Mostly civilians, the Harkis, Moghaznis and other auxiliaries were armed by the French army to protect villages, secure strategic areas or participate directly in military operations. Their commitment had serious consequences. At the end of the conflict, many were forced into exile, often in dramatic conditions, while those who remained there suffered terrible reprisals, accused of treason.

Beyond memory, this day embodies the the Republic's desire to recognize its responsibility in the tragedies experienced by these familiesIt is part of a policy of reparation and transmission of history, so that no one forgets the painful part of this past. In Saint-Martin as elsewhere, the tribute paid underlines the importance of loyalty, courage and sacrifice, but also the commitment of a Nation to to face up to one's history and accept it.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/commemoration-journee-nationale-dhommage-aux-harkis/