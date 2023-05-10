COMMEMORATION: Saint-Martin celebrates the 78th anniversary of the victory of May 8, 1945 | FAXINFO

A ceremony commemorating the 78nd anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated on Monday May 8 in the Gardens of the Hôtel de la Collectivité in the presence of Fabien Sésé, sub-prefect, secretary general of the prefecture of Saint-Martin – Saint-Barthélemy , of Bernadette Davis, vice-president of the Collectivity, of the gendarmes and other representatives of the security forces, of the association of veterans of Saint-Martin chaired by Robert Garon and of civil society.

May 8 commemorates the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany in 1945 and the end of the Second World War in Europe marked by the announcement of Germany's capitulation.

An opportunity to pay tribute to the commitment of soldiers who died for France.

In France, this date is a public holiday. It is called by English speakers the "Victory in Europe Day" or "VE Day" for "Day of Victory in Europe". For the record, the human losses during the Second World War were of the order of 50 million dead. The duty of memory makes it possible to pay homage to them.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/commemoration-saint-martin-celebre-le-78eme-anniversaire-de-la-victoire-du-8-mai-1945/