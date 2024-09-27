COMMEMORATION: Tribute to the Harkis | FAXINFO

Last Wednesday, a ceremony to pay tribute to the Harkis was held in front of the war memorial of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin.

Since 2003, every September 25, France has paid tribute to the Harkis, the Moghaznis and the members of the auxiliary formations who fought alongside the French army during the Algerian War, between 1954 and 1962.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Vincent Berton, delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivité, the deputy Frantz Gumbs and the vice-presidents Bernadette Davis, Dominique Démocrite Louisy and Michel Petit, representatives of the national gendarmerie and the territorial police as well as the Association of Veterans of Saint-Martin and the civil and military authorities. As Prefect Berton emphasized in his speech, France recognizes its responsibility for the sacrifices made and the abuse suffered by the Harkis and continues its work of remembrance, marked by the annual ceremony of September 25, which symbolizes the reparation and transmission of this history within the national community._Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/commemoration-hommage-aux-harkis/