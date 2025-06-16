Community Reminder: Temporary Airport & Road Closures on June 17 for HUREX 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The community, motorists and stakeholders are reminded that during the morning hours of June 17, 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, a full-scale live drill of Hurricane Exercise 2025 (HUREX 2025) will take place.

The drill will take place along the Airport Road and Simpson Bay Lagoon area and will entail the temporary closure of the Princess Juliana International Airport on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Certain roads in the vicinity of the airport will also be closed for vehicular traffic during the national HUREX 2025 training exercise.

Various emergency services and military vehicles as well as personnel from various governmental and non-governmental entities will be working together during the exercise, and the public will see a noticeable increase in emergency services activity on the

road network. This is a training exercise and there is no need for alarm.

This training exercise is to test protocols and procedures and preparedness of the national disaster response.

The HUREX exercise includes the 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) from the country’s Disaster Management Organization along with the Dutch military detachment based on the island, and additional partners.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Community-Reminder-Temporary-Airport-&-Road-Closures-on-June-17-for-HUREX-2025.aspx