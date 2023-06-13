COMPANY: Inauguration of the Alamanda Beach Residence in Orient Bay | FAXINFO

Seriously affected by cyclone Irma in 2017, the Alamanda residence located on the Orient Bay seafront is now rehabilitated thanks to several actors including the company Buildinvest SA This Friday, June 9, 2023, the 2.0 establishment was inaugurated in the presence officials, to everyone's delight.

For François Benais, president of the Buildinvest SA group, the 17-month project requiring the intervention of 14 local companies for a budget of €3,7 million went “remarkably”. The Alamanda reopened its doors to the first customers on Wednesday June 7, thus marking the end of one of the last post-Irma projects. By having bought their lot of property from 40 individuals, Buildinvest SA, also represented by the general manager Frank Thibult and the operational manager Caribbean Hervé Dorvil, has made it possible to bring the hotel business up to date with a unique management for an establishment benefiting from an exceptional location. During his speech, Alain Richardson, president of Semsamar in charge of project management on the site, declared "this opening represents an extraordinary event for the Collectivity and the people of Saint-Martin due to the confidence granted by Buildinvest present in Saint-Martin for more than 40 years but also for the need of hotel offers”. With 44 additional rooms in the hotel catalog, the reopening of the Alamanda represents a strong sign of the territory's potential and its ability to rebound, for quality tourism. Vincent Berton, delegate prefect of the Northern Islands present at the inauguration, was delighted to proceed to a new ribbon cutting which confirms the reconstruction of Saint-Martin after the passage of Irma which caused the loss of 2000 rooms of hotel. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-inauguration-de-lalamanda-beach-residence-a-la-baie-orientale/