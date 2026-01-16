COMPANY: Reopening of the slaughterhouse | FAXINFO

The rehabilitation work on the Saint-Martin slaughterhouse is now complete. After several years marked by technical, administrative and financial constraints, The equipment was delivered in its entirety. and today meets current standards as well as the requirements of the specifications.



The interventions focused on both the continuation of the existing system and the development of new facilitiesOriginally conceived as an extension project, the construction site had to be extensively reorganized in order to correct structural malfunctions, involving the awarding of new contracts and an adjustment of the timetable.

There’s nothing quite like a control visit was held in December 2025 in the presence of representatives of European FEADER funds, from the prefecture, and from the Directorate of Food, Agriculture and Forestry, as well as project partners. This inspection confirmed the proper functioning of the funded equipment, an essential step for the validation of European subsidies and the securing of the financing plan. The total cost of the works amounts to €1,74 million. (EAFRD funds €1.507.689,67 – Local authority €237.120,88). Project management represents an additional budget of €120.690 (EAFRD funds €108.621 – Local authority €12.069).

In parallel with the delivery of the infrastructure, The agents responsible for operations received professional training. within a specialized establishment. They now have the necessary skills to ensure sustainable operation in accordance with health requirements.

The reopening of the slaughterhouse is a crucial step in supporting livestock farmers, structuring the local sector, and strengthening the region’s food self-sufficiency. Long awaited, this facility is positioned as a central tool for agricultural production in Saint-Martin.

