COMPANY: The first Entrepreneur Breakfast of 2026 | FAXINFO

La FIPCOM-MEDEF Saint-Martin organize a new edition du Entrepreneur’s Breakfast le Saturday, January 24th at 8:30 a.m., at Daniella Jeffry High School in ConcordiaThis early-year event is part of a a highlight of local economic life, designed to inform, exchange and support business leaders facing the challenges of 2026.



On this occasion, the president of FIPCOM–MEDEF Saint-Martin, Michel vogelwill offer his best wishes for the coming year before opening a broad discussion on the main developments impacting the region’s economic fabric. Discussions will focus in particular on the and European du Draft Social Security Financing Bill 2026, With a expected lighting on LODEOM and specific variations in Saint-Martin, as well as on new social measures likely to affect businesses.

La territorial taxation will also be a central topic of discussion, with an update on the measures adopted and their concrete consequences for local economic activity. issues related to employment and integration will be addressed through the interventions of the Local mission and RSMA, two major players in supporting people towards employment and qualification.

Designed in a user-friendly and interactive formatThis breakfast aims to offer leaders a clear reading of regulatory and economic developments, while fostering direct dialogue with institutional actors. A speaking time will, as usual, be reserved for local businesses in order to address current concerns on the ground.

Le number of places is limitedThe organizers invite participants to plan ahead. registration : urlr.me/TNzmDE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-le-premier-petit-dejeuner-de-lentrepreneur-de-2026/