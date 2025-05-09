COMPETITION / CM1: young talents from Saint-Martin invited to draw their culture | FAXINFO

The “Échos d'Outre-Mer” drawing competition returns in 2025 with a new edition dedicated to CM1 students from overseas territories.

Relaunched in 2024 by the Association of Overseas Municipalities and Communities (ACCD'OM), this artistic project aims to raise awareness among children to the cultural richness of their environment, while promoting the specificities of each territory. The theme chosen this year, “Overseas, a mosaic of cultures”, invites young participants to represent by drawing the traditions, symbols or landscapes that forge their local identity.

Several municipalities have already formalized their participation, notably in Guadeloupe, Guyana, French Polynesia and New Caledonia. The call remains open until May 15, and CM1 students from Saint-Martin are invited to participate. The organizers also hope to attract new partners, both public and private, to support this educational and artistic initiative.

Beyond graphic design, This competition aims to be unifyingThe winners will be brought together for a week of sharing between young people from different territories. This is a concrete way to bring the overseas territories together around their shared values. Through “Échos d'Outre-Mer,” the ACCD'OM reaffirms its commitment to youth and the promotion of overseas identities, in an artistic spirit of transmission and discovery. _Vx

Info: echos.doutremer@france-accdom.org

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/concours-cm1-les-jeunes-talents-de-saint-martin-invites-a-dessiner-leur-culture/