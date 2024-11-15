COMPETITION: Dauphin Telecom Trophy | FAXINFO

Saturday November 23rd is the 6thnd Dauphin Telecom Trophy organized by the Tamarins in Mullet Bay. More than 60 participants are expected for this major annual golfing event.

The golf course is green, it will be ready on the big day.

Dauphin Telecom and the Tamarins would like to thank the many sponsors present on the official poster and those who will be added.

Registration: tamarinsgolf@gmail.com

