COMPETITION / SXM Drag Race 2024: the finale this Sunday | FAXINFO

The grand finale of the SXM Drag Race Championship will be held this Sunday, November 24 on National Road 7 between Hope Estate and Grand-Case, closed for the occasion. Organized by the Association Moto Action du Nord (AMAN), this event, which celebrates the passion for two-wheelers, promises a day of adrenaline, speed and road safety awareness.

After the success of the 2023 edition, which brought together nearly 1 spectators and around thirty drivers from here and the surrounding islands, expectations are high for this final. The prostock, streetbike, T-max, quads and scooters categories will offer a thrilling spectacle on a safe track. For this edition, the drivers involved in the 000-meter race will be keen to win the ultimate title. The tests will begin at 200 a.m., followed by the ranking climbs until 7 p.m. At the same time, the road safety village will make its grand return, strengthening its awareness-raising role to encourage young people to adopt responsible driving. Organized in collaboration with the ASR-SXM, it will offer workshops on the effects of alcohol and cannabis, the importance of wearing a helmet, and administrative procedures related to vehicles. Remember that this event is not only a competition, but a way to promote responsible and safe practices for speed enthusiasts. See you this Sunday from 7 a.m. for a day where passion and prevention meet. Whether you are a spectator or a driver, get ready to vibrate to the rhythm of the engines! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/competition-sxm-drag-race-2024-la-finale-ce-dimanche/