Condolences from Valérie Damaseau, President of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office | FAXINFO

At the announcement of the sad death of the former mayor of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin on Wednesday June 28, 2023, the president of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, Valérie Damaseau and all of her teams offer her most sincere condolences to the members of her family.

“An emblematic character of the island, the mayor will remain one of the most important personalities in the tourist and economic development of Saint-Martin. He was one of the visionaries of the beautiful years of Saint-Martin when the economic lung of the island was in full swing.

A dedicated and involved mayor who fought to ensure Saint-Martin's positioning on the map and which allowed us to become the coveted island of the most famous celebrities from all over the world, to welcome the most prestigious luxury brands in our downtown Marigot, the shooting of the Hollywood film "Speed ​​2" with actors recognized in the world of cinema.

He was able to establish this desire for the economic development of the island, in particular by attracting North American investors for the development of one of the first 5-star hotels, the most famous in the Caribbean “La Belle Créole”.

Mr. Mayor, very close to its inhabitants, has always worked for the respect and transmission of the culture and know-how of Saint-Martin. Under his mandate, several key and popular events in our territory began, such as "Le Fish Day" or "Tuesdays in Grand-Case".

It was also at the origin of many improvements in the development and equipment of the territory such as the seafront of Marigot, the sports infrastructures, the ferry terminal, the port of Galisbay, the airport of Grand-Case l hope and many more.

Saint-Martin loses a great man and a true pillar of its history. Unique and a constant source of inspiration, he was an exceptional person, and we are very happy to have known him. He will always be in our fondest memories.”

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-condoleances-de-valerie-damaseau-presidente-de-loffice-de-tourisme-de-saint-martin/