CONDOLENCES: Tribute to Georgy Pezeron, dedicated educator at Juve | FAXINFO

The football community of Saint-Martin is in mourning following the sudden death of Yunus Georgy Yves Pezeron, a coach at the Juventus de Saint-Martin club. Deeply committed to youth development, he was coaching the U11 team this season. On social media, his club expressed their profound sorrow and paid tribute to the man who so kindly guided the children.

“It is with great emotion and heavy hearts that we learned of the sudden passing of our friend Georgy. This season, he was in charge of the U11 team. His departure leaves a void as great as his kindness and dedication to the children and members of the club.” In its message, Juventus also emphasized the coach’s well-liked personality: “Georgy was a kind person, never raising his voice, always ready to help. We will miss you.” The club offers its “most sincere condolences to his family” and announces the opening of a fundraising page to support his loved ones during this difficult time: https://urls.fr/8m7Frr

Among the many tributes paid, the Saint-Martin Football League also honored the memory of the man it described as a dedicated coach. “It is with immense sadness and profound emotion that the Saint-Martin Football League learned of the passing of our young coach, Yunus Georgy Yves Pezeron.” The league recalled his “commitment to our youth and his passion for football,” a man who left a lasting impression on all who knew him. The League president, the board members, and all the clubs in the territory offered their condolences to his family, loved ones, and young players. The President of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington, also reacted to his passing. He described him as “a deeply committed man” who, through his dedication to young people, helped to transmit “the values ​​of sport, respect, and solidarity.” The Faxinfo editorial team sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Georgy, as well as to the entire football community of Saint-Martin.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/condoleances-hommage-a-georgy-pezeron-educateur-engage-de-la-juve/