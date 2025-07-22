CONDOLENCES / Tribute to Jean-Pierre Brard | FAXINFO

Deeply affected by the death of Jean-Pierre Brard, the SNSM team wanted to pay tribute to him:

“It is with great sadness that we pay tribute to Jean-Pierre Brard, chief engineer and volunteer of the SNSM of Saint Martin from 2008 to 2015.

Born in Cergy (95), Jean-Pierre moved to Saint-Martin in December 1995, where he joined the SNSM in 2008 to put his know-how and energy to the service of sea rescue.

As chief engineer, he rigorously and passionately ensured the proper maintenance of the boats, thus guaranteeing the safety of rescue operations.

Jean-Pierre left us on July 1, 2025 in Saint-Martin.

Having left for his final voyage on the SNS 129 launch, which he had cherished for so many years, his ashes were scattered at sea by his wife Martine, his daughter and son-in-law, and his grandsons on July 18.

To his family, his loved ones, and all his friends at the SNSM, we extend our most sincere condolences.

Thank you, Jean-Pierre, for your commitment, your competence and your loyalty to the SNSM.

Members of the SNSM Station in Saint Martin, in the Antilles.

Jean-Pierre Brard

December 14, 1948 – July 1, 2025"

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/condoleances-hommage-a-jean-pierre-brard/