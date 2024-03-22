Conference/debate on currency transformations | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the visit next April to Saint-Martin of Ivan Odonnat, President of the Institute of Issue of Overseas Departments (IEDOM), Thierry Beltrand, Director of IEDOM in Guadeloupe, Saint -Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, and Michel Vogel, President of Medef Saint-Martin, are organizing a meeting-debate on the theme of transformations of money and means of payment.

The conference/debate will take place on Friday, April 19 from 9:30 a.m. in the multipurpose room of the Daniella Jeffry Professional High School of Concordia. This conference, which will highlight the transformations of money and means of payment, will notably address current topics such as the emergence of crypto-assets and decentralized finance (bitcoin and its ilk, with the innovation/security dilemma), the digitalization of means of payment (bank cards vs. cash, control of the risks involved) but also central bank digital currency (the response provided by central banks). As the number of places is limited to attend these interesting exchanges and in view of the numerous registrations already made, do not delay in registering to participate in the conference/debate on April 19 (see information). As is often the case during events organized by Medef Saint-Martin, breakfast will be prepared and served before and during the conference by students from the hotel and catering section of the Daniella Jeffry high school under the supervision of their teachers. Impeccable service guaranteed for discussions that promise to be exciting. _VX

Information and online registration: https://t.ly/Dq3hA

In case of difficulties, send an email to: iedom-etudes-guadeloupe@iedom.fr or contact@medefstmartin.fr

Or call 0590 93 74 36

