Congratulations: Appointment to head the Guadeloupe – Saint-Barthélemy – Saint-Martin Judicial Police | FAXINFO

Since er July 2025, Ms. Yasmine Prudenté, Divisional Commissioner, took over as head of the Territorial Service of the Judicial Police (STPJ) of Guadeloupe, Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, succeeding Ms. Camille Blanc-Tichy, called to new functions in mainland France.

Originally from Guadeloupe, Ms. Prudenté is well-versed in the specific challenges facing our region. A lawyer by training, with a degree in international and European criminal law, she joined the National Police Academy in 2009. She graduated as a commissioner in 2011 and began a career at the Paris Police Prefecture, where she distinguished herself through her operational expertise and commitment to the field.

His career has been marked by positions of high responsibility:

– Central Commissioner in L'Haÿ-les-Roses since 2020,

– Head of the criminal initiative and investigation section of the SDPJ of Val-de-Marne,

– Central Commissioner in Chennevières-sur-Marne,

– Assistant to the central commissioner of Antony when she left school.

An accomplished sportswoman, a former high-level fencer until 2009, she is also the mother of two children and in a civil partnership.

His return to Guadeloupe as head of the judicial police is part of a desire to put his experience and his high standards to the service of the fight against organized crime, trafficking and street crime.

The territorial management wishes him welcome and every success in his new role within our teams.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/felicitations-nomination-a-la-tete-de-la-police-judiciaire-guadeloupe-saint-barthelemy-saint-martin/