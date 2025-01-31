CONSTRUCTION / An exceptional showroom for SAFEL/CARDEC at Hope Estate | FAXINFO

It was with emotion and enthusiasm that Éric Labruyère and Sophie Cazemajou inaugurated the Cardec by SAFEL showroom in Hope Estate on Tuesday evening. This 400m² space, modern and warm, marks a key step for the group, offering building professionals and individuals a place of inspiration and services.

The history of CARDEC, initiated in 1984 by Claude Cazemajou, was enriched with the creation of SAFEL in 1996, followed by PROCARDECO.

Today, it continues with renewed ambition. Since taking over the group in April 2022, Éric and Sophie have been working to structure a project that combines heritage and innovation.

Opened in 2006 and initially dedicated to storage, this showroom has been completely redesigned to embody this vision.

“We wanted to completely rethink the space to make it both inspiring and practical.

“To succeed, we needed a good dose of talent, patience and audacity,” explains Éric Labruyère.

Between carefully selected materials, harmonious staging and spaces dedicated to exchanges, every detail has been thought out to support architects, craftsmen and clients in their projects.

Committed partner in the future of Saint-Martin

The showroom's offering extends from plumbing to sanitary ware, taps, plastering and tiling, with bulk ordering capacity.

The place is also distinguished by a self-service space and a warm atmosphere, mixing natural materials and subtle lighting.

“Everything that makes up this space is available for sale, from the light fixtures to the sofas, to allow everyone to visualize and realize their ideas,” explains Éric Labruyère.

Delighted with the result after several months of investment, Sophie Cazemajou wanted to thank the involvement of the local teams and all the partners who participated in the realization of this visionary project.

With a loyal and strengthened team, SAFEL/CARDEC confirms its commitment to the development of Saint-Martin.

After this wonderful inauguration, the official opening of the showroom took place this Wednesday, January 29.

The showroom team invites you to discover this unique space, at the crossroads of pragmatism and creativity. _VX

Info: 06 90 43 11 11 – contact@safel.fr

574 ZA Hope Estate, 97150 Saint-Martin

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/construction-un-showroom-dexception-pour-safel-cardec-a-hope-estate/