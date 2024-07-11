CONSTRUCTION: Press briefing on the administrative and judicial city | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, Vincent Berton, delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, brought together local media on the largest construction site in Saint-Martin, the administrative and judicial city of Concordia.

Financed by the Recovery Plan at €38,8 million, the administrative and judicial city will host eleven state services and 2025 civil servants by the end of 250, as well as the full-function prefecture which should be established at the end of the year. Since the first stone was laid in May 1 by Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Overseas Territories on an official visit, Vincent Berton wanted to underline the exemplary character given on this site, whether in terms of deadlines and budget respected, or the 2023 hours of clauses integration, 18.000% subcontracting to local companies and respect for environmental issues: “For us, it is essential that this budget trickles down into the local economy, this project involves the state and we will follow it from close". Also present, the two representatives of the judicial authorities directly concerned by this project, the project management of which is ensured by the Public Agency for Justice Real Estate. Michaël Janas, president of the high court of Basse-Terre, was keen to offer reinforced judicial services for very local justice: “This project embodies the modernity of justice and administration”. Eric Maurel, attorney general of Basse-Terre, described the new administrative and judicial city, a first in France, as a “more functional tool to facilitate the right to justice”. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/construction-le-point-presse-sur-la-cite-administrative-et-judiciaire/