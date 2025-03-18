CONSTRUCTION: Update on the College 900 budget | FAXINFO

Many contradictory figures have been communicated regarding the budget for the future 900 college, which has caused misunderstandings among the population.

Initially planned at 24 million euros for the work by the architectural firm IDP Antilles, the project management group, the initial budget did not include the additions linked to the construction of the gymnasium and the anti-cyclone parking lot, nor the bio-environmental aspect.

In addition to these additional demands, the war in Ukraine has generated a 30% increase in the cost of materials.

Another important point is the location of the water table, which required on-site adaptations and an additional cost of €5 million to reassemble the building. In total, the budget for the construction of Collège 900 therefore amounts to €36 million, excluding intellectual services.

The construction site, which began in April 2023, is on schedule, although adjustments may still be possible depending on the development work.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/construction-le-point-sur-le-budget-du-college-900/