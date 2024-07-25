CONSUMPTION / Bouclet Quality Price: two baskets available at Super U and Petit Casino | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, July 23, the delegated prefect Vincent Berton signed an agreement with the Super U and Petit Casino brands for the application of the Price Quality Shield (BQP) system which will begin this Friday, July 26, 2024.

The price-quality shield is a system to combat the high cost of living in overseas territories, which guarantees value for money for a list of consumer products. Deployed last year in accordance with the law of November 2012 on overseas economic regulation, the prefect Vincent Berton is delighted to renew the system: “There is really an issue of high cost of living in Saint-Martin (…). It is absolutely necessary that we can keep the evolution of prices at a reasonable level as much as possible to preserve the purchasing power of our fellow citizens as much as possible.” Two baskets were created at Super U (Hope Estate and Marigot) and at Casino (Anse Marcel and BO), made up of products marked with a red BQP sticker. At Super U, the basket is set at €120 for 65 products, divided into three sub-baskets, 41 food products, 19 hygiene and home equipment products and 5 children's products. At Casino, it's a basket of €100 for 50 products divided into two sub-baskets with 32 food products for €70 and 18 hygiene products for €30. Radio spots, flyers and events this Saturday will raise awareness of the BQP. Karim Fournier, director of Super U Hope Estate and also representing that of Howell Center, the delegated prefect Vincent Berton and Marine Folcher, director of Petit Casino (Baie Oriente and Anse Marcel) signed the agreement for a period of one year. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/consommation-bouclet-qualite-prix-deux-paniers-disponibles-aux-super-u-et-petit-casino/