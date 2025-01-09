CONSUMPTION / EDF intervention: power cut scheduled for this Thursday | FAXINFO

EDF announces maintenance and repair work on the electricity network this Thursday, January 9, starting at 8 a.m. Three areas are affected.

These interventions, scheduled to last 5 to 6 hours, concern the sectors of Sandy Ground, Nettle Bay and Terres-Basses. They will cause occasional power outages from 8am to 14pm. This work is part of the measures needed to resolve an incident that occurred the previous Friday and to strengthen the power supply to the affected areas. EDF is committed to restoring the service as soon as possible and thanks residents for their patience and understanding during these inconveniences. For any questions or additional information, do not hesitate to contact customer service. _VX

More information : https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfsxm

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/consommation-intervention-edf-coupure-delectricite-programmee-ce-jeudi/